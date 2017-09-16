Argument leads to stabbing on 29th Street in Rockford

A Rockford man is recovering after suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound to his torso.

Rockford Police say the 29-year-old and the suspect, Waeel Wahba got into an argument in the 300 block of 29th Street around 2 p.m. on Friday.

That's when RPD says Wahba stabbed the victim.

Investigators say the Wahba left the scene, but was located near Sandy Hollow Road and Colony Drive.

Wahba is now in the Winnebago County Jail in lieu of bond.

He is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery with a knife.

