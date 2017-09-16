Whitman Post Sends Supplies to Harvey Victims

A 5th grade class from Whitman Post elementary School made sure a 5th grade class in Houston wouldn't go without school supplies this year.

Whitman Post Elementary School has been collecting supplies ever since Harvey hit and they sent them off to Houston today. Jina Tuula was the teacher who set the collection up.

"What's neat is that kids aren't thinking about themselves like we have some kids who don't have school supplies who were able to get them through other resources but there's no one thinking well I could use a new backpack. There just really giving and it's really teaching them that service learning."

Tuula said.

The class also set up an Amazon account for the families to donate on there. Hurricane Harvey pounded the Texas coast late in August leaving heavy flooding and many residents without homes.