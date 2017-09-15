Friday Night Football - Week 4 Scores & Highlights

The warmest Friday night of the season matched the temperature on the football field as the action heats up towards the halfway mark of the nine-game regular season.

Here are scores from our area's Friday Night Football teams, organized by conference.

NIC-10

Hononegah 28, Boylan 17

Auburn 15, Belvidere North 8

East 42, Harlem 7

Guilford 56, Freeport 20

Belvidere 43, Jefferson 40

Big Northern

Byron 56, North Boone 28

Dixon 69, Lutheran 7

Genoa-Kingston 42, Winnebago 21

Johnsburg 52, Stillman Valley 14

Rock Falls 31, Oregon 8

Rockford Christian 35, Mendota 24

NUIC

Forreston 30, EPC 18

Lena-Winslow 54, Galena 12

Aquin 28, Polo 0

Amboy-LaMoille 27, Pecatonica-Durand 6

Dakota 41, East Dubuque 26

Orangeville 20, Ashton-Franklin Center 0

River Ridge 32, Warren 12

West Carroll 14, Stockton 0

Milledgeville 65, River Valley 0

Big 12

Morris 34, Rochelle 30

DeKalb 33, Sycamore 0 (at NIU)

Sterling 49, LaSalle-Peru 0

NAC

Marquette 67, South Beloit 8