Friday Night Football - Week 4 Scores & Highlights

The warmest Friday night of the season matched the temperature on the football field as the action heats up towards the halfway mark of the nine-game regular season.
Here are scores from our area's Friday Night Football teams, organized by conference.
NIC-10
Hononegah 28, Boylan 17
Auburn 15, Belvidere North 8
East 42, Harlem 7
Guilford 56, Freeport 20
Belvidere 43, Jefferson 40
Big Northern
Byron 56, North Boone 28
Dixon 69, Lutheran 7
Genoa-Kingston 42, Winnebago 21
Johnsburg 52, Stillman Valley 14
Rock Falls 31, Oregon 8
Rockford Christian 35, Mendota 24
NUIC
Forreston 30, EPC 18
Lena-Winslow 54, Galena 12
Aquin 28, Polo 0
Amboy-LaMoille 27, Pecatonica-Durand 6
Dakota 41, East Dubuque 26
Orangeville 20, Ashton-Franklin Center 0
River Ridge 32, Warren 12
West Carroll 14, Stockton 0
Milledgeville 65, River Valley 0
Big 12
Morris 34, Rochelle 30
DeKalb 33, Sycamore 0 (at NIU)
Sterling 49, LaSalle-Peru 0
NAC
Marquette 67, South Beloit 8
