Alzheimer's walk raises awareness, money for research

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is this weekend.



More than 600 communities across the nation will have a walk simultaneously.



It's the largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.



Rockford's walk starts at 9:30 a.m. at Rock Valley College.



Congressman Adam Kinzinger will join those walking and 13 Sports reporter Dan Cohen will emcee the event.

