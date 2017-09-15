Alzheimer's walk raises awareness, money for research - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Alzheimer's walk raises awareness, money for research

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is this weekend.

More than 600 communities across the nation will have a walk simultaneously.  

It's the largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.  

Rockford's walk starts at 9:30 a.m. at Rock Valley College.  

Congressman Adam Kinzinger will join those walking and 13 Sports reporter Dan Cohen will emcee the event.  
 

