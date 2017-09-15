Chrysler hiring event Saturday in Belvidere - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

BELVIDERE (WREX) -

Chrysler is hiring.

The Belvidere assembly plant has a number of openings.
That's why they're having a trades skilled career fair Saturday.
It's from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.  Chrysler says all the jobs require at least eight years of documented experience or a documented and verified U.S. Department of Labor completion of apprenticeship certificate in the trade you are applying for.

