Greenwich Village Art Fair features dozens of local artists

If you are a fan of art--- you'll want to listen up!

The biggest art fair in the Midwest starts Saturday.



Greenwich Village Art Fair is returning for its 69th year in downtown Rockford.



Up to 155 artists will be displaying their work there and of those, 23 are local artists.

If you want to go, the art fair is going on at the Rockford Art Museum campus.



It starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes til 6 p.m. Sunday is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..



Tickets are $7 dollars for adults and free for kids 12 and younger.

