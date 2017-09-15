Paint the Port brings artists to streets in Freeport

If you ever wanted to make your artistic mark on a city street, you had your chance in Freeport Friday.

The city hosted "Paint the Port". An event that welcomed kids and adults to get creative with painting, chalk and other art mediums on Chicago St.

The event is a fundraiser for the Freeport Art Museum.

The money raised goes to support downtown properties and improve their look.

The event kicks off a weekend of fun. Saturday is a community bike ride called Tour de Freeport.