Auburn H.S. varsity football bus catches fire before game

A bus carrying Auburn High School's varsity football team catches fire in Cherry Valley on its way to a football game at Belvidere North High School.



School officials say everyone is OK and that no injuries were reported. Players reported to coaches that they smelled smoke. Coaches then told the bus driver, who evacuated the bus immediately. The bus became fully engulfed in flames; however, nobody was on the bus at that time.



Players are on another bus headed to the game.



It happened near Harrison Road right of the exit of Interstate 39. School officials believe an engine fire is to blame; the cause remains under investigation.