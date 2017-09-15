Summer heat lingers into September

The official start to Fall is only a week away on September 22nd, yet summer weather shows no signs of stopping yet. Highs reached the middle to upper 80's around the Stateline on Friday, with a high of 87° in Rockford.

Temperatures were 11 degrees above average today, just ten days removed from being 11 degrees below average (along with a high of only 68° on Sep. 6, which was 14 degrees below average and a few degrees from tying a record). Temperatures were nowhere near record-setting, however. Highs have to at least be in the 90's to be near record-setting in September, with September 15's record being very high, 102° set in 1939.

How long will the summer weather continue? We'll have another very warm day on Saturday with almost a repeat of Friday's temperatures. The humidity looks to be a little higher, adding to the summer feel. After that, temperatures cool to the upper 70's to low 80's for the end of the weekend and the rest of next week.

Overall, the Climate Prediction Center shows a 60% to 80% chance to stay above average for the rest of the month, which is really high. We may not be in the upper 80's for much of that stretch, but don't many days below the upper 70's over the second half of the month.

Enjoy the heat while we have it!

- Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner