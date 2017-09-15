Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan won't seek re-election in 2018

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says she's not seeking re-election for a fifth term.

The Chicago Democrat made the announcement Friday, reversing previous public statements that'd run again in 2018.

In the statement she says it's time to seek a "new challenge."

Madigan wasn't immediately available for interviews and didn't detail her future plans.

She briefly considered a gubernatorial run four years ago but announced that she'd seek re-election instead.

She's the daughter of longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and in a 2013 statement said the state wouldn't be "well-served by having a governor and speaker of the House from the same family."

Michael Madigan says in a statement that his daughter has always stood up for what's right and he's proud of her personal and professional accomplishments.