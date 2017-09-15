Fire departments called out to structure fire Friday morning

Several area fire departments have been called to a four alarm fire in Machesney Park.

Firefighters were called out to the 1400 block of Fenceline Drive just before 11 a.m. Friday for a structure fire.

Firefighters say one person was inside the home at the time of the fire, but they got out safely. No injuries have been reported.

The 13 News crew on the scene reports that a second neighboring structure has also caught fire.

A mutual aid fire call went out to multiple area fire departments. Firefighters from about a dozen fire departments were called to the fire.