Police search for suspect in burglary of Rockford business

Rockford Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the burglary of a business last month.

Police say officers were called out to B&H Office Equipment, 1121 Broadway, on a report of a burglary Monday, August 21.

Officers learned on the scene that the business had been broken into twice over that weekend. Surveillance video of the suspect was used by police during the investigation.

The investigation was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued for 31-year-old Axel Wittig. He is wanted on burglary charges and on an unrelated contempt of court/failure to appear warrant. His bond is set at $300,000.

Police are currently searching for Wittig, who is at large.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Wittig is asked to contact the Rockford Police Investigations Bureau, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.