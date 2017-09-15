Man shot outside of home on N. Horsman in Rockford Thursday night

Man shot outside of home on N. Horsman in Rockford Thursday nigh - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Police say a man is expected to recover after he was shot outside of a house Thursday night.   

Rockford Police say officers were called out to the 900 block of North Horsman Street around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting. 

Officers say a man in his 20s was being dropped off at a home in the area when a black vehicle pulled up and started shooting. 

The victim was shot once but was able to run away.

Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released. 

Several vehicles in the area and a home were also shot during the incident.

No description of the suspects was given. Police are continuing to investigate this shooting.

