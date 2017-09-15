Man shot outside of home on N. Horsman in Rockford Thursday night

One victim was shot on N. Horsman Thursday night
Police say a man is expected to recover after he was shot outside of a house Thursday night.
Rockford Police say officers were called out to the 900 block of North Horsman Street around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting.
Officers say a man in his 20s was being dropped off at a home in the area when a black vehicle pulled up and started shooting.
The victim was shot once but was able to run away.
Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released.
Several vehicles in the area and a home were also shot during the incident.
No description of the suspects was given. Police are continuing to investigate this shooting.