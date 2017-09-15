Summer weather continues through the weekend

We are not done with summer in the Stateline folks! Temperatures will continue to warm into the 80s for the coming days. Typically, at this time of year, our average high temperatures would be in the middle to upper 70s. For the past couple of days, as well as for the next few days, we will continue to warm well past that average high.

Friday and Saturday will be the warmest days, not just this week, but so far this month! Most everyone in northern Illinois will see middle 80s this afternoon with lots of sunshine. So far this week, the high temperature in Rockford has been...

Tuesday: 80°

Wednesday: 82°

Thursday: 82°

We will certainly be tacking on 2 more days to that above 80 streak. We cool slightly for the second half of the weekend, but there are plenty more days on the with highs in the 80s on your extended forecast.

Enjoy the warm weather!

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp