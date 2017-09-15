Subway explosion in London leaves dozens injured - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Subway explosion in London leaves dozens injured

Posted:
By The Associated Press
LONDON (AP) -

Police in London say a reported explosion on the subway is a potential terrorist incident. 

A commuter whose train had just left the station in southwest London says there was panic after the apparent explosion.

The incident happened during rush hour when the underground system is crowded.

The witness says he saw several people injured, apparently trampled as they fled.

Police say 18 people were injured, most suffering flash burns. 

The London ambulance service said multiple crews had been dispatched. 

18 people were taken to hospitals with not life-threatening injuries 

