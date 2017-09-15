Rockford man shot to death Thursday night

Rockford Police have opened up a murder investigation for the death of a 35-year-old man.

Officials say they responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle just before 11 p.m. Thursday night.

They found the vehicle at the 1100 block of Sherman Avenue.

Officers found the man lying on the ground outside of the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity won't be released until family is notified.

We'll provide details as they become available.