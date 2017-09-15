Freeport hosts disaster preparedness workshop

The town of Freeport hosted a disaster preparedness workshop today to help answer questions about what to do in the face of a natural disaster.

The workshop covered weather events ranging from floods to tornadoes and even earthquakes. Residents were able to ask questions and interact with disaster experts at the workshop. The entire region suffered severe flooding from high rainfall earlier this summer when all three rivers in the region overflowed.

The last major tornado to strike the area was the Fairdale tornado in spring of 2015. If you missed the workshop, details are still available here on wrex.com.