Homes selling for more money in Rockford

Rockford houses are selling for more money than they have in years.
The average sale price last month was more than $133,000. The most in about six years. Experts say increased competition for homes that are priced well and move-in ready continue to drive prices up. And average prices have grown for 20 months straight. Rockford .
Area realtors say it's a trend that isn't slowing down
"If you really want to predict where's the market leaning? It's definitely leaning towards the seller," said Steve Bois with Rockford Area Realtors. "Move-in ready at the right price point are receiving multiple offers."
Local realtors sold 463 homes in June, the largest monthly number in the last 11 years.
