Community members will gather around the table in downtown Rockford this weekend, literally.

The River District Association will host its second Picnic en Plein Air fundraiser.

Dozens of people will line a table that will stretch down water street along the Rock River.

It will be a night of music, art and most importantly conversation.

It's Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You have to buy tickets.



For more information on that, click here.