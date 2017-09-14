IceHogs unveil new alternate jerseys

The Rockford IceHogs begin the new season in just a few weeks. They'll have some new jerseys to work into the rotation. The IceHogs unveiled the new digs at the BMO Harris Bank Center Thursday night.

They're a primarily grey and black jersey, with some red trim. The front features the black silhouette of a pig with the word IceHogs in a rainbow shape over the pig, and Rockford on the ground below the pig.

These jerseys will replace the cream colored jerseys of recent years, and will join the rotation with the traditional red and white jerseys.

The IceHogs open the season Oct. 7, and play their home opener Oct. 14.