Four Rockford middle schoolers to compete for state golf title

Four middle school girls from Rockford will compete for the IESA state golf championship in Peoria Saturday. Bella Pettersen of Lincoln, Kayla Sayyalinh of Eisenhower, and sisters Ella and Eva Greenberg of St. Peter all finished in the top ten at the qualifying tournament for state. Now they're ready to compete at the next level.

"It's fun all of us get to compete against each other and represent our schools," Pettersen said.

Ella Greenberg has a championship in her sights.

"My goal is to shoot the girls record, which is a 68, done by Madasyn Pettersen," she said. "Just represent Rockford and do my best."

Ella's younger sister Eva wants to work on a few aspects of her game to get better.

"My driver needs to get a little farther and my iron shots, get them closer to the pin," she said.

While these girls are friends, there's still a competition among them.

"I hope they do good as well, but I hope I get first," Sayyalinh said. "Just do my best and stay confident."

Two boys from Rockford also made it to the tournament. Cooper Watt and Nolan Brauns from Marshall will tee off Saturday in Peoria for the boys.