Disaster preparedness workshop educates homeowners on how to protect property

If disaster strikes what do you do? Experts answered that question and several others Thursday at a disaster preparedness workshop.

The free workshop in Freeport taught families how to make emergency plans, protecting important records and property protection. Experts told us what they say is the most important thing to know about being prepared for a flood like the major ones we saw in the area over the summer.

"One of the most important, if not at the top of the list is the understanding that unless you have purchased separate flood insurance, you have absolutely zero coverage for any flood-related damages that you might experience as a homeowner or a renter," Autumn Lotze of SBP: Disaster Resilience & Recover said.

If you missed the workshop you can find everything you need to know about disaster preparedness at SBP's website.