EF-4 tornado hit Rockford 89-years ago today

On this day nearly nine decades ago, a deadly tornado touched down in Rockford, killing more than a dozen people.

An EF-4 tornado blew through Rockford 89-years ago today, destroying 200 homes and factories.

According to records from the National Weather Service, 14 people were killed and more than 100 others were hurt.

The tornado traveled 26 miles across southeast Rockford starting at 4:22 p.m.

And just one day earlier an Category 5 hurricane hit Puerto Rico, the second-deadliest hurricane in U.S. history.