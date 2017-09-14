Suspect found guilty of sexually assaulting two children

A Stateline man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting children in Winnebago County.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Joe Bruscato says 53-year-old David Seaton was found guilty Wednesday of one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse following a jury trial.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office investigated allegations that Seaton sexually abused two victims who were under the age of 13 between February 2000 and February 2005.

Authorities say Seaton's wife has owned and operated an in-home daycare.

Seaton faces 15 to 51 years in prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

He is scheduled to be sentenced October 31.