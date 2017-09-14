Machesney Park man arrested on sex assault charges

Rockford Police have arrested a man on allegations that he sexually assaulted a child.
Thomas Bertrand, 18, of Machesney Park, has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse. His bond is set at $50,000.
Police say detectives from the Sensitive Crimes Unit have spent the past few months investigating an allegation that Bertrand sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 at a home in Rockford.
The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office recently issued a warrant for Bertrand's arrest. He turned himself into police on Wednesday.
