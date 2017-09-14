Police search for suspect in Pecatonica

Authorities in Winnebago County who spent several hours Thursday searching for a man hiding in corn fields called the search off Thursday afternoon.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police searched for Kastan Turpin, 24, Thursday morning and afternoon in Pecatonica.

Police say Turpin is wanted on a domestic abuse charge.

Turpin is described as a white male, 5'9" tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with orange stripe and black shorts with a red stripe.

Authorities used three aircraft and a drone during the search.