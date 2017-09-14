Golden Apple shows appreciation to area teachers

The Golden Apple Foundation of Rockford kicked off their first event of the school year Wednesday. 100 volunteers passed out 6,500 apples to area teachers to say thank you for their hard work and dedication to education in our community.

The event kicks off the Golden Apple nomination process. Students, parents, and community members are encouraged to nominate outstanding PreK- 5th grade teachers for a 2018 Golden Apple Award.

To nominate a teacher or for more information, head to their website goldenappleofrockford.com.