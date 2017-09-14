Central Illinois man upset after pile of garbage is left in his driveway

A central Illinois man was shocked when he came home Monday and found a large mound of garbage sitting in his driveway.

Ed Tarpley, of Pekin, near Peoria, says his son Chad owns a construction business and had an outstanding balance with local waste removal company Dragon Dumps.

Ed says the owner of Dragon Dumps, Pekin firefighter Drew Vice, dumped the load of garage on his property as retaliation for the unpaid bills.

Vice told WEEK-TV Monday that he has sent several invoices over the past two months to Chad Tarpley seeking payment, to no avail. That is when he decided to dump the trash on Ed's driveway.

Vice admitted to WEEK-TV that the trash was not the same waste that he initially removed for Tarpley, adding that "trash is trash."

Ed Tarpley says Dragon Dumps cleaned up the trash on Wednesday. Chad Tarpley says he has been in communication with Dragon Dumps about making a payment soon.

The Tazewell County State's Attorney's Office says they are looking into this incident to see if any charges should be filed.