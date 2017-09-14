Teacher of the Week: Mike Grady- Boylan High School

Boylan Catholic High School has been around for the past 57 years. 27 of those years has featured Mike Grady in the classroom.

A long time math teacher he keeps students attention with humor.

Senior Adam Budd said, "He's always cracking jokes and making it fun for everyone."

Mike Grady joked, "Some days I just try not to bore them to death with math. I try to keep them laughing a little bit."

A dedicated teacher, he's always willing to come in before or after school to help students with their work. It's helping students that fuels his passion for teaching.

"That's one of the best parts obviously," said Grady. "When you're doing something tough and they know its tough and it finally comes to them, that's a good feeling."

Joe Meersman has seen his impact at Boylan. A former student of Mr. Grady and now a fellow teacher at Boylan, he's been a mentor to Joe.

"I wouldn't be the teacher I am today if it wasn't for Mr. Grady," said Meersman. " I learned a lot from him as a student and I continue to learn a lot from him. He keeps teaching me so its not like I graduated he's done with me. I keep learning from him today. I wouldn't be who I am today without him."

Pushing students and colleagues to be their best, it's Mr. Grady's lasting lesson at Boylan.