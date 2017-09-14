Rockford Police search for murder suspect

Police are searching for a Rockford man wanted in connection with a murder that occurred last month.

Tracy Barfield Jr., 21, of Rockford, is wanted on first degree murder and probation violation charges. His bond is set at $1 million for the murder charge and $500,000 on the probation violation charge.

Rockford Police say officers were called out to the 300 block of Underwood Street just after 6 p.m. August 26 on a report of a shooting.

When police arrived they found the victim, 25-year-old Marlon Pendleton, had been shot in the back. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After an investigation into this case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office has authorized a warrant for Barfield's arrest.

Police say Barfield is still at-large and they are asking the public for help locating him.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Barfield is asked to contact Rockford Police, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.

