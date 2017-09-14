Chris Kennedy announces running mate for Democratic governor run

Businessman Chris Kennedy will run with a legislative redistricting advocate in the race to secure the Democratic nomination for Illinois governor.

Kennedy, the son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, announced Thursday his lieutenant governor running mate is Ra Joy, the executive director of CHANGE Illinois.

"Ra believes, as I do, that through sacrifice and hard work, we can truly change the course of Illinois. With Ra at my side, I will take on the entrenched interests that, for so long, have used public office to advance private gain. Ra and I can reform the inherently unfair tax system, we can stem the flood of gun violence, and we can make certain that every child in Illinois has full and equal access to a quality education. I know that Ra will join me in this fight to end a broken system and bring change to Illinois,” said Kennedy in a press release.

Joy, 44, of Chicago, also advocated for automatic voter registration, a bill recently signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner. Joy previously served as an aide to U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston).