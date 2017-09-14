Rockford Police: Suspect shot gun, stole vehicle early Thursday morning

Rockford Police are investigating a carjacking that occurred early Thursday morning.

Police say officers were called out to the 3000 block of 16th Street just before 5 a.m. Thursday on a report of gunshots in the area.

Officers spoke with a 58-year-old Rockford man who told them a man ran up to his car and shot one bullet into his vehicle.

The suspect then pulled the victim out of the vehicle, got in and drove away.

The victim's vehicle was found by police nearby a short time later.

The victim was not injured during this incident.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police or Crime Stoppers.