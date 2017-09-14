Interfaith Devotional event held in Rockford

Pilgrim Baptist Church hosted an interfaith devotional event today in Rockford.

The event aimed to bring together people of different religious backgrounds to reflect on issues. Some of the topics of reflection included human trafficking, racism and problems that today's children face growing up.

Pilgrim Baptist church will also hold a town hall meeting on the issue of race next week. The topic of the upcoming town hall meeting will be resegregation of minorities in Rockford schools.

Leaders of the church said they hope that those in attendance left after learning important lessons about common issues in the world today.