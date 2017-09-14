KNIB offering old medication drop off - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

KNIB offering old medication drop off

Posted:

The Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful Group is hosting a medication collection day. 

The group says they're willing to take any old and unused prescriptions that can be used to help those in need. The collection is being held from 9 am to noon at MercyHealth Winnebago Clinic on Landmark Drive.

Practice Velocity in Machesney Park is also partaking in the even hosting a collection from 9 am to 1 pm 

Needles and illegal drugs will not be accepted in these collections.

