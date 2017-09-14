KNIB offering old medication drop off

The Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful Group is hosting a medication collection day.
The group says they're willing to take any old and unused prescriptions that can be used to help those in need. The collection is being held from 9 am to noon at MercyHealth Winnebago Clinic on Landmark Drive.
Practice Velocity in Machesney Park is also partaking in the even hosting a collection from 9 am to 1 pm
Needles and illegal drugs will not be accepted in these collections.
