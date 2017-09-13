Mentors needed in Freeport to help new children's program

Helping children become successful in school and life can take a village, and that's exactly what volunteers are helping with in Freeport.

The new program called "It Takes a Village" trains volunteers to help elementary school students. Mentors work with the students one-on-one every week to make sure they're understanding math, reading and other subjects.

The Freeport school district hosted an open house in hopes of recruiting more volunteers for the program.

"Some of the kids are, you know, they just don't have the time or their parents don't have the time to read to them. And so they're behind. And so I feel like this is going to give them that change to get caught up and having that one-on-one attention is going to be invaluable," said Sindy Main with the Regional Office of Education

If you'd like to become a mentor you can reach out to the school district.