Hot Rod Drag Week takes drivers 1,000 miles

In Ogle County drag racers took to the tarmac for a *long distance race Wednesday.



Byron Drag way hosted Hot Rod Drag Week.



The event visits four drag strips over five days to let participants race their own cars down tracks all over Illinois and Wisconsin.



There are no trailers. Each hot rod has to make the road trip to each drag way for a 1,000 mile distance race over the course of the week.



Only trailers for spare parts are allowed. Hot Rod Drag Week continues in Union Grove, Wisc., on Thursday.