Former Winnebago Co. Sheriff's worker vying to unseat current Sheriff

The race for Winnebago County Sheriff is already heating up for next year.

Current Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana will kick off his campaign Thursday.

He has at least one opponent who plans to challenge him in the primary, Kurt Ditzler.

Ditzler is a retired Winnebago County Chief Deputy. He announced his plans to run on the Republican ticket Tuesday.

Caruana was elected in 2014 and is up for re-election in 2018. Under his direction Winnebago County started conducting saturation patrols and built up relationships with the city's police department. Caruana is currently in the midst of a budget battle over his department's funding.

Before he was elected he worked as an investigative security manager for ups.

Ditzler and Caruana will face off in the primary election which is March 20.