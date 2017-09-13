Warm to hot weather for the second half of the week

Last week's weather gave us a great preview of fall, with temperatures at 10 to 15 degrees below average for highs. The rest of this week features the exact opposite.

Highs have been in the 80's for two days in a row, and that streak should continue through the end of the week. By Friday, highs may be well into the middle 80's, or at least 10 degrees above average.

This isn't uncommon for September. Over the last 20 years, Rockford has averaged 12 days in the 80's during September, and 2 days in the 90's! The weather won't be in the 90's over the upcoming extended warm stretch, but conditions do get a little muggy. The humidity looks to be higher starting Friday and lasting into the weekend, so be ready for a good taste of summer weather to round out this week.