Trail of Screams hosts casting calls for haunted house actors

If you love Halloween and all things scary there's a perfect job for you.

Trail of Screams in Rockford is hosting open casting calls for actors for this year's haunted house. It is offering free seminars for anyone 16 and over to take part in its Screamatoriam, Trail of Screams, haunted house or zombie wars. RIP Productions says they're looking for anyone who wants to terrorize thrill seekers this Halloween.

"We've got a whole bunch of new scenes, new roles, unique characters," Trail of Screams Director Kory Kinsman said. "We're looking for all different types of people to fill these spots for us. Around every corner there's something different and we're trying to make it as unique as possible."

The seminars are Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. and Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. You need to attend one seminar time to be a haunted house actor.