Loves Park man faces variety of charges following fight involving gun

Police in Loves Park say a suspect was arrested Monday on weapon and drug charges.

Brian Macvenn, 30, of Loves Park, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, no valid FOID card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. possession of a firearm by a street gang member, possession with intent to deliver 10-30 grams of cannabis, possession with intent to deliver 15-100 grams of cocaine within 1000 feet of a school, armed violence and armed habitual criminal.

Loves Park Police say officers were called out on a report of a fight allegedly involving a man with a gun near Clifford and Elm avenues around 10 p.m. Monday.

During the investigation, police searched an apartment in the 6000 block of John Court and arrested Macvenn, who lived in the apartment.

Police say they found a gun reported stolen out of Beloit inside a safe inside the apartment.

Macvenn is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail on a $750,000 bond.