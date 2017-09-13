Registration for Cubs' playoff tickets open, but with a catch

Chicago Cubs playoff tickets will soon be on sale, but getting seats this season will be a bit different than in years past.

The Chicago Cubs announced Wednesday that fans can now register for a chance to buy 2017 postseason tickets. But this year, fans will need to pay a $50 deposit to enter the ticket lottery, which selects which fans will be able to buy postseason tickets for each series.

According to the Cubs, “the refundable deposit has been added this year in an effort to verify the authenticity of each entry and ensure as many Cubs fans as possible have the opportunity to purchase 2017 postseason tickets.”

If fans win the opportunity to buy tickets, they will be able to use the $50 deposit toward those tickets. Fans who are not selected for tickets will be refunded their money at the end of the 2017 postseason.

Only one entry in the drawing will be permitted per credit card and email address.

The deadline to enter for tickets to the NLDS and National League Wild Card Game will be at noon on September 19. For NLCS games the deadline to enter is noon, October 5. And for World Series games the deadline is noon on October 16.

Fans will be allowed to buy a limited number of tickets if they are selected.

The team says anyone who registered for tickets for the 2015 and 2016 postseason will need to register again this year.

Click here to enter for a chance to purchase tickets.