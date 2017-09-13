Family fun events this weekend include Tour de Freeport, Greenwich Village Art Fair

Rockford City Market: Downtown Rockford will once again buzz with people, food and entertainment Friday night. City Market is in its second half of the season which means it now runs from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16:
It's a Pec Thing Antique and Flea Market: More than 500 vendors will sell everything from antiques to collectibles to crafts at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds, 500 W. 1st St., Pecatonica. The market runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine. It's $4 to get in and kids 12 and under are free.
Tour de Freeport: The second annual Tour de Freeport family bicycle ride and public are display is on Saturday in downtown Freeport at Tutty's Crossing Trailhead on the Jane Addams Trail, 250 E. Stephenson Street. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the ride begins at 10 a.m. There is no cost to participate in the ride. This year the ride is themed "Back to the Future" and includes a 7-mile ride and offers 10 art displays along the way.
OSF Safety Safari: OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center is hosting its 16th annual Children's Health and Safety Safari from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center. Admission is free. The safari will have over 40 interactive activities for children and adults. Some include car seat safety checks, ambulance and helicopter tours, free glucose and cholesterol screenings (for adults) and asthma, nutrition and burn prevention education.
Medication Drop-Off: Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is hosting another medication drop-off to get rid of your old medicine bottles. 50 volunteers from KNIB, UIC College of Pharmacy at Rockford and other organizations will take unused or expired medication to safely dispose of it. The drop off locations are at Practice Velocity in Machesney Park, 8777 Velocity Dr., Mercyhealth Winnebago Clinic, 102 Landmark Dr., Winnebago and South Beloit Fire Department, 429 Gardner Street, South Beloit. You can drop off your medication from 9 a.m. to noon at each location. Practice Velocity will take medications until 1 p.m.
Greenwich Village Art Fair: More than 130 artists will be in downtown Rockford this weekend showcasing work for the annual Greenwich Village Art Fair at the Rockford Art Museum's Riverfront Museum Park, 711 N. Main Street in downtown Rockford. There will also be live music, food, children's art activities and more. The art fair kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. On Sunday it's open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission in advance is $5 and $7 at the gates.
The ScareZone Open Casting Call: Do you want to be an actor at a haunted house? The Trail of Screams in Rockford is hosting free seminars and workshops for anyone 16 and older who wants to work at the Trail of Screams, Screamatorium, Haunted House or Zombie Wars. The seminars are Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. and Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. You need to attend one seminar time to be a haunted house actor.
Picnic en Plein Air: The River District Association is hosting its 2nd annual Picnic en Plein Air, an upscale dining experience on Water Street along the Rock River near the City Market pavilion. The Americana and rustic/vintage style evening will be catered by chef Paul Sletten, owner of Abreo. Bar service will be provided by District Bar & Grill and Greg Whitson will perform live music. Local artists will also be creating original works of art throughout the night. The price is $100 per person and the money will help the River District Association.
Sunday, Sept. 17:
Hot Diggity Dog Festival: Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden wants you to bring your pooch for a fun day dedicated to our furry friends. Dog shelters and adoption agencies wil be there, as well as a variety of pet related vendors. There will be trick demonstrations and a police K9 unit with a dog costume contest at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and children 12 and under and Klehm members get in free. Every dog adoption comes with a complimentary family membership to Klehm.
