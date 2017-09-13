Woman, two boys injured in crash with semi in DeKalb County

A DeKalb woman and two boys were injured after a crash involving a semi-truck in DeKalb County Tuesday night.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a semi-truck driven by a 22-year-old Elgin man was traveling eastbound on Baseline Road south of Kingston just after 8 p.m. Tuesday and failed to yield at the intersection with Five Points Road.

The truck hit a car driven by a a 38-year-old DeKalb woman. The car got stuck under the semi-truck and was drug a short distance after the crash.

The driver and a boy sitting in the front seat had to be airlifted to OSF St. Anthony's Hospital in Rockford due to their injuries. Their conditions are not known at this time.

A boy sitting in the backseat was driven to St. Anthony's with minor injuries.

The semi driver was not injured. He was issued a ticket for failure to yield at a stop intersection and over length trailer.