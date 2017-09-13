New Ross location to open in Machesney Park

Officials in Machesney Park have announced that a Ross Dress For Less store will soon be opening in the village.

The Ross store will open in the Machesney Crossings shopping center, 1025 West Lane, by the end of the year.

The 20,000 square foot location is one of 70 new stores the company plans on opening this year. Ross also plans on opening 10 new stores in the Chicagoland-area in 2018.

Ross will join recent additions Rue 21, Ulta Beauty and the forthcoming Lavish Nail Bar, at Machesney Crossings.