Rockford meets with women and minority business owners

Running a small business can be difficult, and women and minorities often face even more struggles that others.

That's why the city of Rockford help a special event.

It got together with women and minority business groups to find out what hurdles they have in running their business, and how it can help them. The networking event brought workers from all over the area who say communicating with the city is important because owners often struggle.

"It's been a great big issue for a while, with women and minorities in Rockford with us being able to do business, have business to come to us," Works of Faith Catering, Takisha Ellis said.

The city is planning another meeting at the end of the month.