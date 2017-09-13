Olive Garden unlimited pasta pass is back - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Olive Garden's $100 Never-Ending Pasta Pass returns this week, with a new bonus.

Guests who claim one of 22,000 pasta passes will enjoy eight weeks of access to unlimited pasta, soup, salad and breadsticks.

And in a new twist, 50 customers will have the chance to buy a "Pasta Passport to Italy" for $200.

That will get them an all-inclusive, eight-day trip for two to Italy next April, plus eight weeks of pasta at Olive Garden.

The passes go on sale Thursday, September 14, at 1 p.m. Central Time at www.pastapass.com.

The sale will last 30 minutes, or until the passes are sold out.

