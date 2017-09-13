Belvidere Assembly Plant job fair

Are you looking for work? This Saturday the 16th, Belvidere Assembly Plant is looking for employees.
The plant's holding a job fair.
It's looking for experienced die makers, electricians, millwrights, pipe-fitters and more.
The fair runs from 10 am to 2 pm. The assembly plant is located on Chrysler Drive.
It asks you bring documentation from former employers.
