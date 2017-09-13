Greenwich Hosts Art Fair

One of the biggest art fairs in the Midwest is taking place this weekend in Greenwich Village.

The fair is back for it's 69th year in downtown Rockford. Up to 155 artists will be displaying work. Of the 155 artists displaying work, 23 of them are local talents.

The event will have live music, food and drinks for entertainment for everyone. The event kicks off at 10 am on Saturday morning and will run until 6 pm and then start back up at the same time on Sunday before wrapping up at 5.

The event will be located at the Rockford Art Museum on North Main Street.

Tickets for the event can be bought before the event for 5 dollars or at the door for 7 dollars.



