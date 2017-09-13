New Dog Leash Regulations to Take Effect Soon

A new debate is taking place among Rockford Alderman about what type of leash dog owners can use.
Alderman are in the early stages of discussion about the use of choke collars on dogs. The regulations, if passed would instill some type of punishment for tethering your dog with a choke collar.
Rockford's code and regulation committee will discuss the issue again in two weeks.
