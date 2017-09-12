Potential help removing dead trees for Rockford residents

If you have trees affected by the Emerald Ash Borer in your yard the city could potentially help you remove them.

A Rockford committee recommended four tree removal businesses be part of the city's tree removal program. It would allow the businesses to remove dead or diseased trees from your yard on a loan that residents would pay back on their water bills. Homes with a total income of $70,000 or below would qualify for the program. City council will vote on whether to approve the removal program on Monday.